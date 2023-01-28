The Powerball Lottery has the new results for Saturday, January 28, 2023. Find out the drawing’s winning numbers of today to see if you were able to hit the jackpot or win any other prize.

The Powerball Lottery drawings occur three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. It happens in Florida at 11:00 PM (ET), meaning you can now check what the winning numbers were for today, Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Those who want to participate just have to select five numbers going from 1-69 with another one known as Powerball in the range of 1 to 26. There is an advantage in the Powerball Lottery because tickets only cost two dollars each.

One other characteristic to point out is the jackpot constantly grows. It continues going up until a customer takes it. Anyone can be a part of the game since it is allowed in 45 US States including California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Saturday, January 28, 2023, Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball Lottery winning numbers were: 23-27-47-18-02 and the Power Ball number was 15. The PowerPlay Multiplier was 4. The odds to get any prize are 1 in 24.9 and the overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Powerball Lottery’s official site.

The estimated jackpot for today was 572 million dollars. There is the opportunity for those who win to receive the prize as an annuity of 30 installments over 29 years if they opt to do it that way. For this Saturday’s drawing the cash prize was worth $308.9 million.