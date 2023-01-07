The new Powerball Lottery has just released the results of the Saturday, January 7, 2023, event. Check out the drawing’s winning numbers of today’s game to find out if you were a lucky customer that won the jackpot or any other prize.

The Powerball Lottery drawings are a three times a week game that takes place each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Since it is hosted in Florida those days at 11:00 PM (ET), it’s time to reveal what were the winning numbers on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

In order to play you only need to pick five numbers in the range of 1-69. There will be required an extra one called Powerball that goes from 1-26. Among the advantages of the Powerball Lottery, you will find the cost of playing in this game is very low since each ticket costs just two dollars so everyone can join.

One other beneficial part for the potential customers is how the jackpot is calculated. It’s very important given it continues growing until a lucky player wins it. This game is allowed in 45 US States including California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Saturday, January 7, 2023, Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball Lottery winning numbers were: 45-36-67-35-44 and the Power Ball number was 14. The PowerPlay Multiplier was 3. According to the Powerball Lottery’s official site, the overall odds of taking the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million and the odds for any prize are 1 in 24.9.

The estimated jackpot for today was 320.6 million dollars. There is also the possibility for those who get to win the prize to take it as an annuity. In this case means they would be getting paid in 30 installments over a 29 year-period if they chose to do. For this Saturday’s drawing the cash prize was worth $165.2 million.