The Powerball Lottery drawing of the has revealed new results for this occasion. Find out the winning numbers for today, Saturday, March 11, 2023, to know if you hit the jackpot or any other prize.

The Powerball Lottery drawings happen on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. This three times a week event is organized in Florida at 11:00 PM (ET), which means new results have been released. For today, Saturday, March 11, 2023, the winning numbers are here.

Those potential customers interested in participating only need to choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and an extra one known as Powerball in the range of 1-26. The feature that should be mentioned is the low price of the tickets because they are just two dollars each.

The main advantage can be that the jackpot grows until a player takes it. On top of that distinction, almost everyone can play. That’s thanks to it being available in 45 US States including California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Saturday, March 11, 2023, Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball Lottery winning numbers were: 33-58-11-43-20 and the Power Ball number was 24. The PowerPlay Multiplier was 2. The odds of getting any prize are 1 in 24.9 and the overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Powerball Lottery’s official site.

The estimated jackpot for today was 45 million dollars. There is an option for those who win to receive the prize as an annuity of 30 installments over 29 years. For this Saturday’s drawing the cash prize was worth $22.9 million.