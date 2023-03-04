The new drawing of the Powerball Lottery has finalized. Check out the winning numbers for today, Saturday, March 4, 2023, to see if you won the jackpot or any other prize.

The Powerball Lottery drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. This three times a week event takes place in Florida at 11:00 PM (ET), so now it’s time to find out the new results. For today, Saturday, March 4, 2023, the winning numbers are here.

Those who want to participate just have to pick five numbers from 1-69 along with an extra one called Powerball in the range of 1 to 26. The thing that stands out the most is how low the price of the tickets is since they cost only two dollars each.

Another advantage is that the jackpot continues rising until a someone wins it. Also, almost anyone can play this game. That’s because it is allowed in 45 US States including California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Saturday, March 4, 2023, Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball Lottery winning numbers were: 10-40-16-18-66 and the Power Ball number was 16. The PowerPlay Multiplier was 3. The overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million and the odds of getting any prize are 1 in 24.9, according to the Powerball Lottery’s official site.

The estimated jackpot for today was 161 million dollars. There is an option for those who prefer it to receive the prize as an annuity of 30 installments over 29 years. For this Saturday’s drawing the cash prize was worth $82.2 million.