Here, find out the winning numbers and the lottery results for the Powerball Drawing for Wednesday, December 14, 2022. It is for an estimated $134 million.

Tonight’s winning numbers for the $134-million-dollar Powerball Lottery’s jackpot have been drawn. Each Powerball Lottery drawing takes place three times a week, specifically Each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Check out if you have the winning ticket for the Powerball Lottery's drawing on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Powerball Lottery tickets cost $2 dollars per play, which are sold in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, among 45 U.S. states; as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico andthe U.S. Virgin Islands.The proceeds of every Powerball ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

In every Powerball Lottery drawing, the jackpot has increased depending on the prizes won in the past drawing. For tonight’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot has increased by $10 million . In fact, the Monday's drawing had one $1-million-dollar winner in California, and 3 people won $50,000. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 36-51-68-66-59 and the Power Ball number is 25. The PowerPlay Multiplier is 10. According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity. So it will be paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or to be paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. Tonight's drawing cash prize isanestimated $72.3 million.