Here, find out the winning numbers and the lottery results for the Powerball Drawing for Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

The winning numbers for the Powerball Lottery’s $170 million jackpot have been revealed. Powerball Lottery drawings take place each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Wednesday, December 21, 2022 Powerball drawing results have been set.

Powerball Lottery tickets cost $2 dollars per play, which are sold in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, and the other 40 U.S. states; the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.The proceeds of every Powerball ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

Each time there’s a new drawing, the Powerball Lottery's jackpot increases depending on the prizes won in the last drawing. For this Wednesday night’s drawing, the jackpot has increased by $12 million. In fact, last Monday’s drawing only had 6 people who won $50,000 all over the U.S. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Wednesday, December 21, 2022 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 34-15-59-24-12 and the Power Ball number is 14. The PowerPlay Multiplier is 2. According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity. So it will be paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or to be paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. The cash prize for this Wednesday Powerball Lottery's drawing is an estimated $91.5 million.