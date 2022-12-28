Here, you will find out the winning numbers and the Powerball lottery results for the Powerball Drawing on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. This drawing has an estimated jackpot of $215 million.

Tonight’s winning numbers for the $215 million Powerball Lottery’s jackpot have been revealed. Each Powerball Lottery drawing takes place three times a week, specifically each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Check out if you have purchased the ticket with winning numbers for the Powerball Lottery drawing on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Powerball Lottery tickets cost $2 dollars per play, which are sold in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, and other 40 U.S. states; as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The proceeds of every Powerball ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

For every new Powerball Lottery drawing, the jackpot increases depending on the prizes won for that drawing. For this Wednesday's drawing, the Powerball jackpot has increased by $14 million. In fact, the Monday night's drawing had only 7 people who won $50,000. A customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26 on its ticket to participate.

Wednesday, December 28, 2022 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 32-38-45-26-56 and the Power Ball number is 1. The PowerPlay Multiplier is 2. According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity. So it will be paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or to be paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. For the cash prize value, its worth an estimated $112.3 million.