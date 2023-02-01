The Powerball Lottery’s drawing has released the new results for Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Check out the winning numbers to find if you were able to take the jackpot or any other prize.

The Powerball Lottery drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). The three times a week game has the results for today, Wednesday, February 1, 2023. In the Powerball Lottery the winning numbers have already been revealed.

Taking part in this event is quite easy since players only need to choose five numbers from 1 to 69. They will also select another one known as Powerball in the range of 1 to 26. There is something relevant in the price of the Powerball Lottery tickets because they cost two dollars each.

The other advantage is the jackpot grows until someone wins it. Another characteristic is that almost everybody is allowed to play. It's beacuse is available in 45 US States including places such as California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball Lottery winning numbers were: 58-59-43-31-66 and the Power Ball number was 9. The PowerPlay Multiplier was 2. The odds of earning any prize are 1 in 24.9 and the overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Powerball Lottery’s official site.

The estimated jackpot for today was 653 million dollars. There is also the option of receiving the prize as an annuity. They would get 30 installments over 29 years. For this Wednesday’s drawing the cash prize was worth $350.5 million.