The Powerball Lottery’s drawing have just ended with a set of brand new results being released. Check out what the winning numbers were for Wednesday, February 15, 2023, to know if you hit the jackpot.

The three times a week event called Powerball Lottery has a new drawing every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Today’s edition has just taken place, so it is time to find out the results for Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The winning numbers are right here.

If you want to participate in this game, there isn’t much things to know. You have to select five numbers from 1-69 and an extra one known as Powerball in the range of 1 to 26. There is one major advantage in the price of the tickets because they cost only two dollars.

The other benefit for the customers is the jackpot grows until a player wins it. But it’s also important to note that almost everyone can play for all the locations that are available. This entertainment is accepted in 45 US States including California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Wednesday, February 15, 2023, Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball Lottery winning numbers were: 60-31-63-54-32 and the Power Ball number was 12. The PowerPlay Multiplier was 4. The overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million and the odds of earning any prize are 1 in 24.9, according to the Powerball Lottery’s official site.

The estimated jackpot for today was 57 million dollars. There is also the option to receive it as an annuity. Then you would get 30 installments over 29 years. For this Wednesday’s drawing the cash prize was worth $30.1 million.