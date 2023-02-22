The Powerball Lottery had a new drawing defining the winning numbers for today. Check out what were the results for Wednesday, February 22, 2023, to see if you won the jackpot or any other prize.

The game known as Powerball Lottery has a drawing each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. This three times a week event occurs at 11:00 PM (ET), which means today’s edition has already happened. Find out the winning numbers for Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Taking part in it is very simple since customers just need to choose five numbers in the range of 1 to 69 along with an extra one called Powerball going from 1-26. One clear advantage is the price of the tickets costing only two dollars.

The other attractive part is the jackpot rises until someone takes it. It’s important to mention that almost everyone can play for all the cities that are available. This way of entertainment is accepted in 45 US States including California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball Lottery winning numbers were: 11-39-65-44-19 and the Power Ball number was 07. The PowerPlay Multiplier was 2. The odds of earning any prize are 1 in 24.9 and the overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Powerball Lottery’s official site.

The estimated jackpot for today was 100 million dollars. There is also the possibility to receive it as an annuity. You would be getting 30 installments over 29 years if you win. For this Wednesday’s drawing the cash prize was worth $51.3 million.