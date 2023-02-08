The new Powerball Lottery’s drawing has revealed the results for Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Find out what the winning numbers were to see if you won the jackpot or any other prize.

The Powerball Lottery drawings happen on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 11:00 PM (ET). This three times a week even already has the results for today, Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The winning numbers of the Powerball Lottery have just been released.

Participating in this game is easy because customers only have to pick five numbers in the range of 1-69 along with another one called Powerball from 1 to 26. There is something advantageous in the price of the Powerball Lottery tickets since they cost two dollars each.

The other beneficial part of it is the jackpot rises until a player takes it. Another characteristic to highlight is that almost everyone can play. It’s possible for it is available in 45 US States including places like California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball Lottery winning numbers were: 64-59-66-58-52 and the Power Ball number was 09. The PowerPlay Multiplier was 2. The overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million and the odds of earning any prize are 1 in 24.9, according to the Powerball Lottery’s official site.

The estimated jackpot for today was 20 million dollars. There is also the possibility of receiving the prize as an annuity. They would be getting 30 installments over 29 years. For this Wednesday’s drawing the cash prize was worth $10.8 million.