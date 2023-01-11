The Powerball Lottery have revealed the results of Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Check out the new drawing’s winning numbers to find out if you got to win the jackpot or any other prize in the Powerball Lottery.

The Powerball Lottery drawings happen three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. It’s at 11:00 PM (ET), which means there are new results available. Today, Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the Powerball Lottery winning numbers were released.

If you want to take part in it, you just have to pick five numbers in the range of 1-69. Customers also have to do that with an extra one called Powerball going from 1 to 26. Something favorable about the Powerball Lottery is the price given tickets cost only two dollars.

Something worth mentioning on this event is that the jackpot rises until a player takes it. The remarkable potential prizes at stake can be earned by almost anyone because people can join from near every city since it is available in 45 US States including California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Wednesday, January 11, 2023, Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball Lottery winning numbers were: 4-47-48-8-46 and the Power Ball number was 5. The PowerPlay Multiplier was 3. According to the Powerball Lottery’s official site, the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9 and the overall odds of taking the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The estimated jackpot for today was 360 million dollars. There is also the possibility for those who win it of receiving the prize as an annuity. They would be paid in 30 installments over 29 years. For this Wednesday’s drawing the cash prize was worth $188.7 million.