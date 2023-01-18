The Powerball Lottery have released the new results for Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Find out the recent drawing’s winning numbers to check out if you were able to hit the jackpot or any other prize.

The Powerball Lottery drawings occur three times a week at 11:00 PM (ET). More specifically, it’s every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. So now the new results are available for today, Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in the Powerball Lottery since the winning numbers were revealed.

If you want to be a part in this game, you only must select five numbers in the range of 1-69. The players also have to choose an extra one known as Powerball that goes from 1 to 26. One thing that is favorable in the Powerball Lottery points to the price of the tickets because they cost two dollars each.

The other perk worth to mention about this is that the jackpot grows until somebody wins it. That makes it possible to have big figures as the potential prizes every time. But the other important characteristic is that it is available in 45 US States including places such as California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball Lottery winning numbers were: 15-47-22-6-42 and the Power Ball number was 26. The PowerPlay Multiplier was 3. According to the Powerball Lottery’s official site, the overall odds of taking the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million and the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9.

The estimated jackpot for today was 439 million dollars. There is also the possibility for those who win it of receiving the prize as an annuity. They would be getting paid in 30 installments over 29 years. For this Wednesday’s drawing the cash prize was worth $237.3 million.