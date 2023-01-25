The new Powerball Lottery’s drawing has revealed the results for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Check out the recent winning numbers to see if you won the jackpot or got any other prize.

The Powerball Lottery drawings happen on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 11:00 PM (ET). Now the three times a week event has the new results for today, Wednesday, January 25, 2023. In the Powerball Lottery the winning numbers have been released.

Participating in this game is very simple because customers just have to pick five numbers in the range of 1-69. It will also be required to select another one called Powerball from 1 to 26. There is a beneficial thing in the price of the Powerball Lottery tickets since they cost two dollars each.

The other advantage is the jackpot rises until a player is able to win it. The other characteristic is everyone can play. It is available in 45 US States including places such as California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball Lottery winning numbers were: 17-38-20-09-40 and the Power Ball number was 18. The PowerPlay Multiplier was 2. The odds of earning any prize are 1 in 24.9 and the overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Powerball Lottery’s official site.

The estimated jackpot for today was 526 million dollars. There is also the variable of getting the prize as an annuity. They would receive 30 installments over 29 years. For this Wednesday’s drawing the cash prize was worth $284 million.