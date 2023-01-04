The Powerball Lottery has released new results for Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Find out the drawing’s winning numbers to see if you won the jackpot or any other prize in the Powerball Lottery.

The Powerball Lottery drawings occur three times a week. It’s specifically on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays in Florida at 11:00 PM (ET), so now you will be able to check out the new results. Today, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, the Powerball Lottery winning numbers were revealed.

If you want to participate you only have to choose five numbers from 1-69. There is another one called Powerball in the range of 1 to 26. The best part of the Powerball Lottery might be the price it takes since each ticket costs two dollars.

One other advantage of this game is that the jackpot continues growing until someone wins it. It also favorable that customers can join from almost anywhere since it is allowed in 45 US States including California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball Lottery winning numbers were: 68-12-56-32-67 and the Power Ball number was 26. The PowerPlay Multiplier was 3. According to the Powerball Lottery’s official site, the overall odds of taking the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million and the odds for any prize are 1 in 24.9.

The estimated jackpot for today was 291 million dollars. There is also the chance of receiving the prize as an annuity. It would be paid in 30 installments over 29 years. For this Wednesday’s drawing the cash prize was worth $147.9 million.