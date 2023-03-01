The Powerball Lottery’s drawing took place today with a new set of winning numbers. Find out what were the results for Wednesday, March 1, 2023, to know if you hit the jackpot or were able to win any other prize.

The entertaining event called Powerball Lottery holds a new drawing every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. This three times a week game happens at 11:00 PM (ET), so now it’s time for today’s results. Check out the winning numbers for Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Participating is easy because players only have to select five numbers from 1-69 and an extra one known as Powerball in the range of 1 to 26. The main advantage it has is the price of the tickets since they cost just two dollars each.

Another key characteristic is that the jackpot grows until a customer wins it. It’s important to remind that almost everyone can play. That is for being available in 45 US States including California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball Lottery winning numbers were: 2-28-9-36-53 and the Power Ball number was 4. The PowerPlay Multiplier was 2. The overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million and the odds of earning any prize are 1 in 24.9, according to the Powerball Lottery’s official site.

The estimated jackpot for today was 143 million dollars. There is also the option to receive it as an annuity. You would get 30 installments over 29 years if you win. For this Wednesday’s drawing the cash prize was worth $73 million.