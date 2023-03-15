The Powerball Lottery had its drawing with new winning numbers being released. Find out what were the results for Wednesday, March 15, 2023, to learn if you hit the jackpot or any prize.

The event called Powerball Lottery has a drawing every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday in Florida. This three times a week game happens at 11:00 PM (ET), so now it’s time to know the new winning numbers means. The set of results for today, Wednesday, March 15, 2023 is here.

Participating is really easy because players only have to pick five numbers from 1-69 and an extra one known as Powerball in the range of 1 to 26. Something helpful is low price of the tickets since they cost just two dollars each.

The other benefit is that the jackpot grows until a customer wins it. Another advantage is that almost everyone can play. This is thanks to being available in 45 US States including California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball Lottery winning numbers were: 18-33-37-50-16 and the Power Ball number was 8. The PowerPlay Multiplier was 2. The overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million and the odds of earning any prize are 1 in 24.9, according to the Powerball Lottery’s official site.

The estimated jackpot for today was 63 million dollars. There is also the option to receive it as an annuity. You would get 30 installments over 29 years if you win. For this Wednesday’s drawing the cash prize was worth $33.2 million.