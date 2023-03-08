The new Powerball Lottery results have been revealed after the latest drawing. Check out what were the winning numbers for Wednesday, March 8, 2023, to see if you won the jackpot or any prize.

The fun game known as Powerball Lottery has drawing each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. This three times a week event occurs at 11:00 PM (ET), which means there are new results. Find out the winning numbers for today, Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Taking part in this is very simple since customers just need to choose five numbers in the range of 1 to 69 along with an extra one called Powerball from 1-26. One major benefit is how cheap the tickets are because they cost only two dollars.

The other advantage is that the jackpot rises until a player takes it. Another detail is that almost anyone can take a chance. This is possible for being available in 45 US States including California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball Lottery winning numbers were: 43-69-26-27-61 and the Power Ball number was 4. The PowerPlay Multiplier was 3. The odds of earning any prize are 1 in 24.9 and the overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Powerball Lottery’s official site.

The estimated jackpot for today was 31 million dollars. There is also the opportunity to receive it as an annuity. You would be getting 30 installments over 29 years if you win. For this Wednesday’s drawing the cash prize was worth $15.8 million.