Here, you will find out the winning numbers and the lottery results for the Powerball Drawing for Wednesday, November 30, 2022. It is for an estimate jackpot of $65 million dollars.

Tonight’s winning numbers for the $65-million-dollar Powerball Lottery’s jackpot have been revealed. Each Powerball Lottery drawing takes place three times a week. So, each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET) there are new winning numbers for the Powerball Drawing. Here, find out if you have the ticket with the winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Powerball Lottery tickets cost $2 dollars per play, which are sold in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, among the 45 U.S. states as well as in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The proceeds of every Powerball ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

For every Powerball Lottery drawing, the jackpot has increased depending on the prizes claimed. For tonight’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot has increased by $9 million dollars. In fact, the Monday’s drawing had one $1-million-dollar winners, and 4 people won $50,000. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Wednesday, November 30, 2022 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 4-24-47-66-19 and the Power Ball number is 10. The PowerPlay Multiplier is 2. According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity. So it will be paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or to be paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. For tonight's drawing the cash prize is an estimate of $33.7 million dollars