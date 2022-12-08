Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET), there is a new chance to win the Powerball Lottery's multi-million-dollar jackpot. Here, you will find out how to play the Powerball drawing.

The Powerball Lottery's drawing has its drawing three times a week for all the people to participate in. In fact, the drawings for the Powerball Lottery are scheduled on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Usually, the drawings are live streamed in their website, as well as uploaded to their YouTube channel.

There are multiple ways to win the Powerball Lottery prizes. Each drawing has at least one winner for each category, sometimes even the accumulated jackpot. For every Powerball Drawing, each number of the customer's ticket could have won a prize, as low as $4.

In fact, according to the correct numbers on the ticket, the customer could win as a high as $2 million. For example, to win $50,000 the customer needs to have four correct numbers on its ticket plus the Powerball number as in the drawing.

How to play the Powerball Drawing?

Powerball Lottery tickets cost $2 dollars per play, which are sold in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, among 45 U.S. states; as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Also, the Powerball Lottery tickets are available to buy online via their website. Every customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26 to play for the drawing.

Each new drawing has a new jackpot for it, depending on the prizes won in the last drawing. According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, jackpot winners can either select their prize as an annuity or a lump-sum payment. In fact, The annual payments increase by 5% until the 30th and final payment.

Also, according to the Powerball Lottery's website, each customer has an equal chance of 1 in 24.9 chance of winning a prize when the advertised jackpot is $40 million. In fact, the minimum prize won for each drawing is as low as $4, while the grand prize is the accumulated jackpot forthat night.