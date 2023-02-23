It's time for another award show and it's time for Latin artists to take the lead. Here you can see which celebrities will perform at Premio Lo Nuestro.

Even though Premio Lo Nuestro is not part of the everyday awards season, Latin artists are ready to take home more awards. Tonight, the event that honors the musical careers and repertoires of the industry's best-known stars, such as Bad Bunny and Marc Anthony, will take place.

There is already a figure that leads the nominations with a total of 10 and it is Sebastian Yatra, the interpreter of Traicionera. The Colombian singer is competing for one of the most important awards of the night, Artist of the Year. He is followed by Maluma and Ozuna with eight nominations, while Rosalia and Karol G have obtained seven each.

The red carpet will host the stars and showcase their best outfits this evening. In case you want to watch the broadcast, fuboTV (who offers a one-week free trial) will be airing it in the U.S. starting at 7 PM ET and then move on to the ceremony, which will take place at 8 PM ET at the Miami-Dade Arena.

Which celebrities will sing at Premio Lo Nuestro 2023?

This year there will be several performances during the course of the Premio Lo Nuestro awards ceremony and it is time for Latin artists to take the stage. The first confirmed to appear were Maluma and Marc Antonhy. They were followed by Ivy Queen and Ricardo Montaner, who will premiere a new song there.

On the other side will be Grupo Firme, who join the recognition of Intocable. While Aymée Nuviola and Melendi will sing for the first time on the stage. Carlos Rivera has a surprise for the audience and it is that his latest single, called Sincerándome, will make its television debut.