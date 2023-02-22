Premio Lo Nuestro is the ceremony where all Latin artists are recognized for the work they have done during the year and also for their repertoire of hits. Here, check out when to watch the red carpet of the award ceremony.

Maluma, Anitta and Becky G are some of the many Latin artists who have been celebrated in previous editions of the Premio Lo Nuestro. Now it is Sebastian Yatra who leads this year's nominations and there are only a few hours left to find out who will be honored at tomorrow night's ceremony.

The Traicionera singer has 10 nominations in total, including Artist of the Year, Pop Album, Song of the Year, Pop Collaboration, Tour of the Year, Pop Male Artist and several others. He will be competing with the likes of Camilo and Grupo Firme or Ozuna and Daddy Yankee. The annual music awards show will have its usual host returning.

Alejandra Espinoza will return as host and will be joined by Paulina Rubio and Adrian Uribe. Several industry stars have confirmed their presence and Bad Bunny is expected to be one of the stars to hit the red carpet, which will take place shortly before the awards ceremony. Here, check how to see it...

How to watch or stream the Premio Lo Nuestro 2023 red carpet

The red carpet of the Premio Lo Nuestro will be the stage where Latin stars will show off their best outfits. One of the best dressed during the last edition has been singer Anitta, who wore a little black dress with transparencies and a wide neckline.

This year, the ceremony will be broadcast live on Univision on Thursday, February 23rd at 7 PM ET / 6PM CT and will also be simulcast on Galavision and Channel 5 in Mexico.

In the United States, the red carpet will be broadcast on fuboTV at 7 PM ET. The streaming platform is offering a one week free trial and then the subscription will cost $74.99 per month.