The most watched movie on Prime Video this week is this funny and heartfelt romantic comedy starring two of the biggest A-listers in Hollywood. Check it out.

This year, there are several romantic-comedies coming out this year, such as Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan’s “Love Again.” So, it's not surprising that on Amazon Prime Video, one rom-com is the most watched movie this week.

However, let’s first dive into the rest of the Top 10. The second most watched movie on the platform is “On a Wing and a Prayer,” starring Dennis Quaid and Heather Graham. Also, “Top Gun: Maverick,” which was also the most lucrative film of 2022.

Other movies that are in the Top 10 are “Jurassic World Dominion,” “Tag,” “Zeros and Ones,” “Game Night,” “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” “Renegades,” and “The Way Back.” Here, check out which title is the most popular on Prime Video.

The George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ rom-com that triumphs in Prime Video

The most watched movie on Prime Video is “Ticket To Paradise,” starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts. The rest of the cast includes: Kaitlyn Dever, Maxime Bouttier, Lucas Bravo and Billie Lourd.

The plot follows the divorced couple (portrayed by Clooney and Roberts), who go to Bali, Indonesia, to stop their daughter from marrying a seaweed farmer. As they desperately try to sabotage the wedding, they find themselves rekindling their old feelings.

The movie premiered in October 2022, and it was very successful at the box office earning

$68.3 million in the United States and Canada, and $103.8 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $172.1 million.