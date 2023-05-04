Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, has debuted on Prime Video with great success. Does this mean that the series will continue? Check out everything we know.

The series is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, and it follows star-crossed lovers and deadly assassins. According to the website FlixPatrol, the show it’s currently the most watched series on the platform.

The TV series follows Citadel spies Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas), who are presumed dead during a mission in Italy, after being ambushed by Manticore agents. Eight years later, both, with their memory wiped out, will return to the mission after being in danger.

What we know about Citadel Season 2

It’s a good thing that the numbers are adding for Prime Video, as the series has been already renewed for a second season, per The Hollywood Reporter. However, Prime Video declined to comment, as sources revealed deals have not yet been finalized.

It’s also unknown how the WGA’s strike could affect production. The reports also stated that creator David Weil will remain the showrunner for Season 2, and the Russo brothers would jump to direct several episodes.

A second season isn’t the only plan for Citadel, which is also one of the most expensive series with a reported budget of $300 million. The series is also set to have several international spin-offs in different languages set in the Italian Alps, India, Spain, and Mexico.