The Duke of Sussex, better known as Prince Harry, has had quite a complicated few years in terms of family drama. Now that he is no longer part of the royals, check out what his net worth is.

Prince Harry has been under the spotlight all his life and the prices of fame have taken a heavy toll on him in recent years. He has not had an easy road since marrying actress Meghan Markle, as the crown did not accept the relationship behind closed doors. This led to both of them moving away from the royals after starting their own family.

Now, after he published a book with his memoirs, the Duke of Sussex confessed that he had several problems with his brother William. In this new autobiography, he revealed that he received a physical attack by the next in line for the throne. "He grabbed me by the neck, ripped my necklace and.... threw me to the ground", he wrote.

The book has been titled Spare and it is believed to come from an old saying that is installed in royal and aristocratic circles. The word itself is used to refer to this world, where a first son is heir to titles, power and a great fortune. While the second is a spare in case something happens to the firstborn.

What is Prince Harry's net worth?

Prince Harry currently has a fortune of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, the money he has in his bank account is increasing daily due to the various deals he has. Recently, he and his wife, Meghan Markle, signed several deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Several reports claim that the deal with the entertainment production company is worth around $100 million. In addition to the alleged inheritance left to him by his mother Diana, he also received a salary from the Air Corps. He once earned between $50,000 and $53,000 as a helicopter pilot for the military, according to Forbes.