Puss in Boots, the iconic character from the ‘Shrek’ franchise is back with a new installment, ‘The Last Wish.’ It will be the second film of the spin-off led by Antonio Banderas, after the first movie came out in 2011.

However, Banderas is not the only big name that is attached to the project, as Salma Hayek is back too as Kitty Galore and Florence Pugh is voicing the villain Goldilocks and her crew of bounty hunters who are following our lead.

As the trailer reveals, Puss is in the middle of a crisis after realizing that he is living his last life. If you don’t want to miss the last adventure of Puss, check out when and where you can stream the movie.

Is ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ available to stream?

‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ was recently released in theaters (Dec. 21), and you can check out the availability on your local theater using pages such as Fandango, Regal, and more. Currently, it’s not available on streaming.

However, the film is distributed by Universal, and it’s expected to end up on Peacock. The first movie of the spin-off, as well as the two first Shrek movies, are available on the platform as well.

As to when it could be available on Peacock, there’s no official date yet. However, it will probably depend on box office grossings. Since the pandemic, many studios wait at least a 45-day window before releasing films on demand and streaming.

*This article will be updated.