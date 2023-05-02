The highly-anticipated Brigerton spin-off "Queen Charlotte," will tell the story of the monarch and her love story with King George. Here, check out which songs will be part of the soundtrack of this Netflix series.

Bridgerton is, undoubtedly, one of the most successful series of Netflix. Produced alongside Shondaland and based on the Julia Queen’s novels, this period drama follows the members of the Bridgerton family, each season focusing on one of the sibling’s love stories.

However, before the highly anticipated third season comes out, fans of the series will watch the story behind the iconic (fictionalized version of the) Queen Charlotte, which is portrayed in the original series by Golda Roseheuvel. The younger version of the character will be played by India Amarteifio, while the young King George is portrayed by Corey Mylchreest.

Of course, the spin-off will have a love story as its center, as well as political intrigue. However, if Bridgerton stands out for something, it is for its iconic soundtrack, which uses orchestral covers of contemporary pop songs. Here’s what we know so far.

What we know about Queen Charlotte’s soundtrack

Bridgerton’s previous seasons have featured some hits such as “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles, “Wildest Dreams” by Taylor Swift, “Material Girl” by Madonna, “Diamonds” by Rihanna, “bad boy” by Billie Eilish and many more songs.

While Netflix hasn't confirmed which covers (if any!) will be part of Queen Charlotte’s series, according to Metro UK, Alicia Keys re-recorded one of her songs for the show: her classic ballad “If I Ain’t Got You.”

Per the report, she re-recorded with a 90-piece orchestra with women of color and she also filmed a music video for it. It’s similar to what Bridgerton did for the second season, as Alanis Morissette also re-recorded her classic tune “You Oughta Know.”

We will update the article with more info!