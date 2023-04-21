Daniel Craig and Luca Guadagnino have joined forces to bring a new story, in the director's own style. Queer is the adaptation of William Burroughs' novel that promises to be a hit. Here, check out all about the movie.

Daniel Craig is set to star in the new LGBT+ film from Luca Guadagnino, who previously directed one of the most famous stories of recent years, Call Me By Your Name. Now, the former James Bond is part of the cast of Queer, based on the book of the same name by William Burroughs.

Although the iconic director is in charge of the project, he is still raising funds to finance the film, Deadline confirmed. This is not the 55-year-old actor's first time playing a character of this style, as in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery he gave life to Benoit Blanc.

Justin Kuritzkes (Challengers) will write the screenplay for the adaptation and has already revealed some details that will be different from the novel. In the film version, we will see how the main character is already away from heroin addiction, which was shown in Yonqui.

What will Queer be about?

The plot portrays the story of Lee, who is the author's alterego. He is portrayed as an outcast American expatriate living in Mexico, according to Variety. In the film we will see how the character falls madly in love with Allerton, who is based on Adelbert Lewis Marker.

Who are the cast of Queer?

Daniel Craig was one of the first actors confirmed for the cast and will play the lead role, bringing Lee to life. While Drew Starkey (Outer Banks) will play a younger man she falls madly in love with, named Allerton.

Henry Zaga (The New Mutants), Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris goes to Paris) and Jason Schwartzman (Marie Antoinette) were the latest additions to the project, but it is not yet known what roles they will have in the story. So some details have yet to be revealed.

When might Queer premiere?

It is not yet known when Queer will be released, but all indications are that it will hit the big screen in 2024. Official shooting will begin this month at the Cinecittà studios in Rome. The entire film will be shot there and will be set entirely as if they were in Mexico City.

Who will be in charge of Queer's wardrobe?

One of the important factors in the film will be fashion. Who will be in all the details and the creation of the costumes that will be seen in the plot, will be Jonathan Anderson.

The costume designer will continue to work with the director, especially after designing the clothes in Challengers.

He recently spoke to The Guardian, where he said, "It's one of my favorite books of all time. And the movie has everything: Mexico, lots of drugs and Daniel Craig".