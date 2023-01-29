Viewers and judges/detectives are trying to figure out which celebrities are behind the masks on Season 4 of Quién Es la Máscara 2023. Here, check out when and how to watch or stream the fourth episode in the US.

This season has been incredible so far, with impressive contestants. However, trying to know who is behind the characters is difficult, so for tonight’s episode Puerto Rican actor Carlos Ponce will be a guest.

So far, some of the celebrities revealed were Lele Pons, Mariana Juarez, Adrian Uribe (who has worked as host of the show before), Pew Wee, Litzy and Fernando Carrillo. If you want to discover more identities, tune in!

Quién es la Máscara 2023: When and how to watch episode 4?

The four episode of the fourth season of Quién es la Máscara will air tonight (Sunday, January 29) on Univision at 8 PM (ET). However, you can also live stream the show on fuboTV, which offers a free-trial for seven days.

Omar Chaparra, Marisol Gonzalez and Paola Rojas are host and presenters of Season 4. Meanwhile, Carlos Rivera, Yuri, Juanpa Zurita and Galilea Montijo are the judges/detectives. Don’t miss new episodes!