Oscar-nominated actress Rachel McAdams is one of the best-known faces and has one of the most successful filmographies. Her latest project was the film Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. Here, check out which roles she regrets not having accepted.

Rachel McAdams is one of the most recognized and successful actresses in the industry. During the 2000s, she became an icon after playing Regina George in the comedy Mean Girls with Lindsay Lohan, and since then her filmography has continued to grow. One of her latest big projects was Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Marvel movie that has grossed over $900 million worldwide.

This week she gave an interview to Bustle, where she assured that she does feel a bit guilty about the big roles she has turned down during her two-year break. In the end, these productions, which were released between 2006 and 2008, ended up becoming a commercial success and are remembered as some of the best in history.

Despite having said no to these characters, the 44-year-old actress came back stronger than ever and managed to become one of the most popular actresses among her peers. However, she decided to deepen her thoughts about not working in such plays and confessed "Certainly there are things like, I wish I had done that. But I take a step back and say, That was the right person for that".

5 big roles Rachel McAdams turned down

Rachel decided to turn down five major productions, which later became blockbusters, because she was on a two-year break, despite being at the top of her career. This didn't matter too much, as she came back refreshed and starred in some great works. However, this does not mean that the actress did not regret some of these decisions.

"I felt guilty for not capitalizing on the opportunity I was given, because I knew I was in such a fortunate place. But I also knew it didn't quite fit my personality and what I needed to stay sane. There were definitely some anxious moments where I wondered if I was throwing it all away and why I was doing it. It took me years to figure out what I was intuitively doing", she said to Bustle.

Here, check which roles she regrets rejecting: