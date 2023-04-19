Rachel McAdams has starred in major blockbusters and has won several awards for her talent. The Notebook was one of them, even getting recognition for best kiss with Ryan Gosling. Here, check out her net worth.

Rachel McAdams is not only one of the most popular actresses, but she already has a large filmography and a few projects in her sights, such as Mean Girl: the Musical. Although she has never been ranked as one of the highest paid professionals in the industry, she has received quite a large sum of money for her well-known works.

During an interview with Bustle, the star confessed and said he regretted not having taken five roles that were offered to her. These ended up being big commercial successes, as was the case with Casino Royale. "Certainly there are things like, I wish I had done that. But I take a step back and say, That was the right person for that", she said.

Some of the great roles she has been offered have been: Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada, Julia in Mission Impossible III, Vesper Lynd in Casino Royale, Pepper Potts in Iron Man and Agent 99 in Get Smart. The actress has turned down such jobs because she was taking a two-year break from acting.

What is Rachel McAdams' net worth?

The actress has a net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her earnings have been rising exponentially after she released some of her best known hits. Her first big paycheck was in Red Eye during 2006, getting a $1 million payday.

Here, check out some of her salaries and most popular productions: