Shakira's diss song about Gerard Pique continues to spark conversation regarding his notorious affair and their subsequent split. But what's really making waves today is the direct reaction from young musicians in defense of Pique that was directed at the Colombian singer.

Shakira's ability to win over fans and generate buzz stems from a combination of her natural charisma and undeniable musical aptitude. The Colombian singer made headlines when her recent song with Bizrrap was dedicated to her ex-partner Gerard Pique and had phrases that strongly reflected his infidelity incident with Clara Chia Marti.

She caused a tidal wave of chatter about Gerard Pique and gained an insane following. The diss tune skyrocketed to fame in a matter of weeks, and it has already amassed almost 250 million views on YouTube.

The 45-year-old's diss hit has kept the news of her and the Spaniard's acrimonious breakup after 12 years in the headlines. Meanwhile, the former Barcelona defender and his new girlfriend have made their relationship 'Instagram public'.

Hip-hop artists sing in support of Gerard Pique and diss Shakira in new song

After her song was released, the Colombian singer received both favorable and bad feedback. Since the success of "Music Session Vol.53", the well-known Colombian singer received support from Karol G. Her compatriot wore a shirt to the Memphis Grizzlies game against the Los Angeles Lakers that carried a line from Shakira's new single.

Not many musicians showed out to support Gerard Pique, and even fewer released diss recordings directed toward Shakira. What has gone viral now, however, is the direct reaction from young musicians who are standing up for the ex-soccer star and criticizing the Colombian singer. In an effort to show solidarity with Pique, teenage musician Sansixto has released a diss tune called "D-Clara", which is directed at Shakira.

While donning Pique's jersey, Sansixto can be heard rapping about how the "Waka Waka" singer has nothing left after paying her taxes because of her alleged tax scams. With just under 250,000 views out there, already there's a lot of backlash on social media, with some people saying the rappers only want a quick fad of popularity, while others seem to enjoy the song's catchy tune.

D-Clara by Sansixto (Full Lyrics in English)

Come on, face it, if he pays the tax man, he's left with nothing

Come on, declare, only you, the most stung cat

I've got 10 Rolexes, I can throw one away

A little bit of Chia for your breakfast

I've been with her since I was 21

I've been with her since I was 21, I've been with her since I was 22

I hit the bingo, I went out like a boss

A Rolex for Monday, a Casio for Sunday

You better not cry for me, I'm not the same anymore

You just want to be the centre of attention,

You moved the king, I'm not the pawn

Since you've been gone, I'm better off

I won't go back even if it costs a million dollars

A lot of "blah blah" behind the screen

I don't care about your size if you don't measure up

Women bill, but you don't 'de-clare'.

Come on, declare. Only you, the most itchy cat

It's not a replacement, it's an upgrade

I see in my Casio your time is coming

Stop playing and give me the ball

I can see the envy, it's eating you up

Clearly you're not worth anything anymore

A real wolf, she's got a pack

You're gonna have to watch from the stands

If you're going to bill, also 'de-clara'