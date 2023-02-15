On Wednesday afternoon, February 15, the sad news of the passing of a legendary Hollywood figure, Raquel Welch, was announced. Here, check out what happened to the actress.

Raquel Welch had not only established herself as one of the most talented figures in the Hollywood film industry, but also one of the most beautiful and elegant. The actress played great productions such as One Million Years B.C. and Legally Blonde, where she played Mrs. Windham Vandermark.

This afternoon the sad news of her death at the age of 82 was announced and both her family and her agent have confirmed the fact to TMZ. She will always be remembered as a legend who has worked with other great icons, such as Elvis Presley in the 1964 film, Roustabout. Her last movie role was in How to be a Latin Lover during 2017, while Date my Dad was her last TV play.

Not only was she recognized throughout her life by the audience, but she has also won several major awards, such as the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture in a Musical or Comedy, thanks to her role as Constance de Bonancieux in The Four Musketeers: Milady's Revenge.

What was Raquel Welch's cause of death?

According to the actress' family confirmed to TMZ, she passed away on Wednesday morning, February 15, due to a "brief illness". Her agent confirmed that she passed away peacefully and would not give further details. Now it's time for her children and loved ones to mourn, as well as all her fans.

RIP Raquel Welch...