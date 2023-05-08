Almost one year after he passed away, Goodfellas star and iconic actor Ray Liotta's cause of death has been revealed. Here, check out everything you need to know.

Almost one year after he passed away, Ray Liotta’s cause of death was revealed by TMZ. The Goodfellas actor died back in May 2022, while filming Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic.

At the time, there was a lot of speculation about his cause of death. However, according to documents obtained by TMZ, the actor passed away after suffering from an “acute heart failure,” as well as respiratory insufficiency.

He also had pulmonary edema, which is an excessive accumulation of fluid in the lungs. The autopsy also revealed that Liotta suffered from atherosclerosis, which is thickening of the arteries and can often lead to issues like heart disease.

How old was Ray Liotta when he died?

Liotta passed away in his sleep at the age of 67. The actor was survived by his fiancée Jacy Nittolo and daughter Karsen, who in February received his posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

After his death, the actor also made a posthumous appearance in Elizabeth Banks’ viral movie Cocaine Bear. But his final on-screen performance will be seen in Charlie Day’s directorial debut, the satirical comedy Fool’s Paradise.

Did Ray Liotta was a smoker?

Yes, Liotta was known for being a heavy smoker. However, he appeared to quit smoking in 2018, when he started using Chantix, non-nicotine prescription medicine that was developed by Pfizer to help people who want to stop the habit.