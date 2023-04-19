One of the latest productions starring Sydney Sweeney, who has become one of the most popular actresses of recent times, is just around the corner. Here, check how and when to watch Reality on streaming.

Sydney Sweeney will star in Tina Satter's new drama, which is based on true events. Reality features verbatim dialogue from the unedited transcript of an audio recording, where we hear the 90-minute chat between the FBI and Reality Winner. The case took place in 2017 and ended with officials arresting the former NSA translator for the acts she committed.

The Euphoria actress will not be the only one to carry out the story, but will be accompanied by Josh Hamilton and Marchánt Davis. They will play the two agents in charge of the interrogation, while Sydney will play the protagonist of the real case. This is the first time we see her involved in a political thriller and it won't be long before we see her debut on one of the most famous streaming platforms.

During the course of the film, we will see the story of a young woman who is convicted for leaking to the media a confidential report on Russian electoral interference, as well as several classified documents. Here, check when and how to watch the movie on streaming...

When will Reality be available for streaming?

Sydney Sweeney's next film production will premiere May 29 on HBO's new streaming platform, titled Max. Director Tina Satter is set to adapt one of the most famous cases and from the hand of one of the most popular actresses of the moment.

IMDb shared the official synopsis of the film, which describes "A former U.S. intelligence specialist received the longest sentence for unauthorized disclosure of government information to the media about Russian influence in the 2016 U.S. election".