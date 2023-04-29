Red Table Talk has had some great moments, both exciting and controversial. So it had become one of the most popular shows. Here, check out why Jada Pinkett Smith's program has been canceled.

Red Table Talk has been on the air since 2018, consolidating itself as one of the most popular programs. It went on to win 5 awards and earn 19 nominations, being hosted by three generations of women. Adrienne Banfield-Jones, Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith are the ones who were in charge of running the show.

The talk show episodes were home to many controversial, shocking and controversial conversations. There they talked about the problems in Will Smith and Jada's marriage, where a third party was involved, which turned out to be the singer August Alsina.

It was also the place Jordyn Woods chose to tell her side of the story with the whole scandal between Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian. Now, Facebook has decided not to continue with the segment and finally bring it to a close after five seasons...

Why did Facebook cancel Red Table Talk?

The talk show, which is hosted by the women of Will Smith's family, was canceled due to the closure of Meta's original Facebook Watch group. Deadline confirmed the news and assured that the production company Westbrook Studios, founded by Jada and her husband, would be looking for a new distributor for the show.

Once the news was released, the official Red Table Talk account posted a message on their social networks to thank their fans and those who have followed the episodes from 2018 until now.

There they wrote "We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the whole team disband. We wish them all the best in their new journeys to come. We at Red Table are in talks to find a new home and we'll see you soon".