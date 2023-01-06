Dracula is back once again. Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult teamed up to bring Redfield, the new film that portrays the dark lives of two iconic characters. Here, check if Chris McKay's work will be available on streaming.

The new Dracula movie not only stars two great actors, but also two Nics. Redfield will have Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult as the main characters of this story that will be somewhat atypical to what we already know, even though it is based on Bram Stoker's novel. Christopher Lee has set the bar high since his work in the 1958 adaptation, which was directed by Terence Fisher.

It will not be a classic reboot but will focus on the secondary character that is in the main narrative. There we will meet Renfield, an enigmatic and crazy assistant of the vampire leader, known for being locked up in an asylum waiting for the arrival of his master, Dracula. The latter decided to quit his job after falling in love and has an assistant who gets him the blood supplies, i.e. the victims.

Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie) will direct the new horror/comedy masterpiece, with Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead and Invincible) and Ryan Ridley as screenwriters. The film has established itself as one of the most anticipated titles of 2023 and even more so after the release of its crazy teaser.

Will Renfield be released on a streaming platform?

Renfield will hit theaters nationwide on April 14 and after a considerable time in theaters, it is expected to make its debut on a streaming platform. The film will be released by Universal Pictures, so it will most likely arrive on Peacock or Hulu.

During 2014, the production company announced that it had a plan to reboot the Classic Monsters franchise and its properties, including the Count Dracula character. This would be part of a shared universe with Dark Universe, with Alex Kurtzman and Chris Morgan to oversee development. So it is likely that we will see more creatures arriving on the big screen...