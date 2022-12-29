On Thursday afternoon, December 29th, the sad news of the passing of soccer legend Pele was announced. Here is a list of his best appearances on the big screen.

Remembering Pele: How and where to watch the legend's movies on streaming

Pelé, known as the king of soccer, has built one of the most impressive and admired careers in the soccer world, especially by his peers. On Thursday afternoon, December 29, the sad news was announced that the Brazilian legend passed away at the age of 82, where he was hospitalized.

Three world national team titles, 1283 career goals and two club goals summarize the life of the Minas Gerais native, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento. For some time he had been battling several health problems and advanced colon cancer at the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo. One of his daughters, Kely Nascimento, confirmed the news of his death.

"Everything we are is thanks to you, we love you infinitely. Rest in peace", she shared on her social networks. The fact not only impacted the sports industry, but also mobilized several entertainment figures. This is because the icon had an extensive repertoire of film credits. Here, check which are the best and where to see them...

How to watch Pelé's best movies on streaming

Victory | Escape to Victory (1981) – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

The film is set in the Gensdorff prison camp. German officer Von Steiner (Max von Sydow) visits the camp and sees some prisoners playing soccer, and, remembering that he had been a player before the war, it occurs to him to organize a match between a selection of German soccer players and the prisoners.

The prisoners include John Colby (Michael Caine), Robert Hatch (Sylvester Stallone), Luis Fernández (Pelé), Terry Brady (Bobby Moore), and Carlos Rey (Osvaldo Ardiles), among others.

A Minor Miracle (1985) – Currently not available in streaming with a subscription service. You can find it on some websites.

A group of orphans led by a devoted priest struggle to overcome poverty and eviction from their home.

The March (1972) – Currently not available in streaming with a subscription service. You can find it on some websites.

It is set in 1888 and is based on the novel by anarchist Afonso Schmidt, where a student and his former slave (Rodolfo Mayer and Pelé) help the others escape from their masters and lead a march for the abolition of slavery.

Os Trombadinhas (1980) – Currently not available in streaming with a subscription service. You can find it on some websites.

The situation of the abandoned minors in São Paulo - the pickpockets - is of concern to a successful businessman when he witnesses a boy assaulting a woman in the bustling center of that metropolis. He then decides to use his prestige to try to change the situation of these children. In search of a solution, the businessman contacts Pelé, an instructor for the Santos Futebol Clube youth team to contribute and improve the living conditions of children in need.

Pelé: Birth of a Legend (2016) – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

The exciting and inspiring story of how a boy living in the Favelas is able to overcome the difficulties of his precarious way of life. This young man becomes the dream and hope of an entire country when he manages to lead the Brazilian team to its first World Cup in 1958.

Hotshot (1986) – Currently not available in streaming with a subscription service. You can find it on some websites.

The story of an American soccer player trying to make it big who turns to Pele, the greatest soccer player of all time, for guidance.

Os Trapalhoes e o rey do futebol (1986) – Currently not available in streaming with a subscription service. You can find it on some websites.

The team of Galinheiro Futebol Clube, formed by emeritus fighters, has as technical Cardea, advised by three direct assistants: Elvis, former player as Cardinal and aspiring singer; Fumê, cook of Independência Futebol Clube, great team in which Cardeal also works as a wardrobe; and Lupine, samba and composer.