What many have been waiting for for a long time has arrived: Nicolas Cage as Dracula. Renfield is one of the most anticipated works of 2023 and here's everything you need to know about the production.

Chris McKay returns again with what is expected to be a horror masterpiece. Redfield is the new production that will bring Nicolas Cage as a Dracula who decides to quit his job after falling in love. Since the beginning of 2023, it has become one of the most anticipated stories of the year, especially after the leak of images that took place.

The screenwriters, Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ridley, said that what they tried to do with this new dark comedy is to portray the toxic relationship between the protagonist and the villain in a modern context, leaving aside the traditional adaptations we have already seen. Which means it won't be 100 percent based on Bram Stoker's novel.

The 58-year-old actor, known for his work in Ghost Rider, assured that his love for Christopher Lee was what made him dive into the world of horror movies and that he really loves to participate in them. Lee is known for being one of the best actors to have portrayed the vampire on the big screen.

Who is the cast of Renfield?

Nicolas Cage (Pig and Ghost Rider) and Nicholas Hoult (X-Men and The Menu) will be the lead actors in the film, playing Dracula and Renfield. Both will be accompanied by several great actors and Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) will be playing Rebecca Quincy, one of the main characters. Here, check out the complete list of actors and their roles:

Shohreh Aghdashloo as Ella

Ben Schwartz as Teddy Lobo

Jenna Kanell as Carol

William Ragsdale as Older Priest

Camille Chen as Kate

Caroline Williams as Vanessa

Derek Russo as Brice

Adrian Martinez as Chris Marcos

Joshua Mikel as Phil

Choppy Guillotte as FBI Agent Andy

Dave Davis as Mitch

Bess Rous as Caitlyn

Taylor Shurte as Mother at Restaurant

Gissette Valentin as Reporter

Brandon Scott Jones

What is Renfield about?

The new film is based on Bram Stoker's novel (at times) and the plot tells of "Renfield, who has had enough of spending centuries as Dracula's lackey, seeks a new path in life and perhaps a chance at redemption when he falls in love with a bad-tempered traffic cop, Rebecca Quincy".

It will not be a classic reboot but will focus on the secondary character that is in the main narrative. There we will meet Renfield, an enigmatic and crazy assistant of the vampire leader, known for being locked up in an asylum waiting for the arrival of his master.

When does Renfield premiere?

Renfield is scheduled to be released in all theaters on April 14, 2023. It is not yet known if after some time in theaters it will be added to the catalog of a streaming platform, so we will have to wait until its commercial release to find out.