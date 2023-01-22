One of the biggest celebrity news items of 2022 was the split between Gerard Pique and Shakira. The former soccer player's choice to break up with the Colombian singer was called into question as reports surfaced that he had attempted to rekindle their romance.

Gerard Pique's separation from Shakira and their shared house in 2022 was a major celebrity split and one of the year's most talked-about events. The pair split up last year after being together for almost a decade. The 35-year-old former Barcelona defender is now dating the 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti.

In the wake of their split, Shakira produced a vengeance song in which she ripped against her ex-partner, which became an overnight hit. The little question remains that the artist is alluding to her ex-partner and his younger girlfriend in her recent incendiary song.

In a matter of days, the 45-year-old pop singer's song titled "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions Vol 53" climbed to the top of Spotify's Top 50 Global ranking. It also topped the platform's daily streaming list as the most-streamed Latin song ever.

How did Gerard Pique try to convince Shakira to get back together?

New rumors suggest, however, that Gerard Pique may have sought to rekindle his relationship with Shakira after growing to regret their decision to break up. The lyric "I'm not coming back to you, not even if you weep or beg me" in the singer's current hit, alludes to this.

A story by Univision writer Jordi Martin has fueled the talk, even though it is unclear whether or not the ex-soccer player really made an effort to patch things up between the two of them. The player allegedly chose to put and end to the relationship with Shakira in April 2022.

However, according to the report, he attempted to persuade the Colombian to forget about the whole affair and go back to normal a month after moving out of the family home. Shortly after realizing that this was not an option, Pique left to begin his new life with Clara Chia.