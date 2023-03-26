While it's been months since Shakira and Gerard Pique's split, there are new reports that get an insight of what happened between the couple. And a new report explains that the singer had a fallout with her mother-in-law.

It’s been months since Gerard Piqué and Shakira announced their separation, but everyday there are new details about the couple’s split. This time, the Latin Post reported new details about the relationship between the Colombian singer and her mother-in-law.

After the separation, Shakira has referenced her mother-in-law several times, including in her number one hit song Bzrp Music Sesion, Vol. 53. In the tune, she sings that her ex left her with “his mom as neighbor” and “the press at the door.”

On the other hand, the singer reportedly placed a witch mannequin on her balcony facing the house of Pique’s mom, Montserrat Bernabeu. Now, a new report from the Latin Post states that the two women get into a physical altercation, and that Bernabeu knew about his son's affair.

Gerard Piqué’s mom and Shakira reportedly had a physical fight

Per a report from the Latin Post, citing The Sun and El Popular, sources close to the couple said that Gerard Piqué’s mother knew about his son’s infidelity and she even helped him cover his relationship with Clara Chia.

Per the Spanish journalist Laura Fe, "It's all because when the relationship between Piqué and Clara Chia began, they took refuge in a house that Piqué's parents have in Cabrils, Spain.” Meanwhile, the report also states that a source close to the family witnessed a physical altercation between Shakira and Pique’s mom.

According to the Latin Post, the source said that the two women had a serious argument and "Bernabeu punched Shakira in the face in front of Gerard and his children,” but the incident remains unverified.

The reports contradict the ones from the Spanish magazine Lecturas, in which people close to Gerard Piqué’s mom stated that she “did everything she could” to help their relationship. Meanwhile, the former FC Barcelona player recently talked about the split for the first time, saying that he wanted to “be faithful to himself.”