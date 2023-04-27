Richard Madden has several projects in her sleeve, the spy thriller series Citadel with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and the upcoming drama 'Killer Heat.' However, many fans want to know more about his personal life.

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra star in Prime Video’s spy thriller ‘Citadel,’ and their chemistry is tangible. However, Chopra is married to Nick Jonas, and the two will share the screen together in “Love Again” with Sam Heughan. So many people wonder about Madden’s love life.

Madden is well-known for his role as Robb Stark in Games of Thrones, as well as his portrayal in The Bodyguard (which reportedly could have a second season), for which he won a Golden Globe. He also appeared in films such as Rocketman, 1917 and Marvel’s Eternals.

While the Scottish actor is very popular, he is known for not talking about his dating life. In a 2019’s profile on the New York Times, the actor reiterated, “I just keep my personal life personal. I’ve never talked about my relationships.”

Does Richard Madden have a wife?

No, Madden isn’t married. While he doesn’t appear to be dating anyone right now, as we said earlier, he is prone to maintain a low profile when it comes to his romantic life. However, he has been linked with several actresses and models during his time in the spotlight.

According to The Sun, the actor was romantically involved with actor Ellie Bamber from 2017 to 2019. He was also linked very briefly to model and actor Suki Waterhouse, who is now dating Robert Pattinson; former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore, and Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman, who he reportedly dated on and off for three years (2012 to 2015).

Madden was also spotted with actor Brandon Flynn in 2019, who was his roommate at the time. While they were photographed hugging each other, it was never a confirmation of whether they were dating. Actually, Madden’s response of not talking about his love life to the NYT came when they asked directly about it.