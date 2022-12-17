Rihanna is having one of her best professional and personal moments of her life. And she has revealed her baby son to the world for the first time. Here, check out everything you need to know about her son.

Rihanna is living one of the best moments of her career and personal life. The singer and businesswoman is getting ready to perform in the upcoming 2023 Super Bowl, and she has released her first singles in a long-time as part of the ‘Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack.

However, perhaps the most important thing for her, is that she is now a mom. And, for the first time, the 34-year-old has shared a TikTok showing her son. In the video, her baby is shown sitting in the car and trying to play with her phone.

The father is rapper A$ap Rocky, but neither of the stars have revealed the name of the boy.

According to US Weekly, they are keeping it a secret and have only shared it with close family members. Check out how old the baby boy is.

How old is Rihanna’s baby?

RiRi welcomed her song on May 31, 2022, per several outlets. That means that her son is six months old. The singer has shared that she is very happy to be a mom, and that she wants to try to be with him as most as possible.

Talking with The Washington Post, the singer said that she’s only planning to do the Super Bowl for now. “If I’m going to leave my baby, I’m going to leave my baby for something special,” she said, adding that new music is “another thing” different from the event.

Before revealing her baby, Rihanna also told the paper that she and A$ap didn’t think much about showing him or not to the world. “We just didn’t get around to it yet really. We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there.”