When people thought that Rihanna would bring guests at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, nobody was expecting that she would, in fact, reveal her second pregnancy. However, her performance had fans and media guessing alike, until her representative confirmed that yes, it was a baby bump reveal to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rihanna, who is dating A$ap Rocky, welcomed her first son in May 2022. When the Halftime Show was announced, she said that she only took the gig because it was “something special” and she wouldn’t leave her baby if it wasn’t the case.

The show was spectacular, with several floating stages and dozens of dancers. However, the most talked-about part was Rihanna’s gesture at the start of the show, in which she quickly touched her belly. Fans were convinced that it was a pregnancy reveal(and they were right), and even a previous interview could confirm it.

Rihanna’s teased her pregnancy before the SB Halftime Show

During her press day ahead of the big show, RiRi was asked if the show were going to have any surprises. Of course, she wouldn’t say but when asked if she was going to bring someone. She responded: “I’m thinking about bringing someone.”

This seems to confirm that she was, indeed, announcing her second pregnancy. On the other hand, during the Apple TV interview she said that the “physical challenge” was one of the most difficult parts of the performance.

“Um, the physical challenge has definitely been a mess for many reasons, of course. But I haven’t done this in a minute. First thing first. And you’re running around from the very first second. You’re going to see it on Sunday… From the time it starts it just never ends,” she said.