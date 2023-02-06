The Super Bowl will take place this Sunday, Feb. 12th and Rihanna will be the one who is taking the stage during the highly anticipated Halftime Show. Here, check out the most popular tracks from the singer.

Rihanna's most popular songs: Which hits could be on the Super Bowl Halftime show setlist?

The Super Bowl will take place this Sunday, Feb. 12th and Rihanna will be the one who is taking the stage during the highly anticipated Halftime Show. Of course, almost all the details, including possible guests, have been kept under wraps, but still we can take a guess at which songs could be on the setlist based on popularity.

Musical director Adam Blackstone, who will be in charge of the performance, said the show was going to be"epic” and “a moment in time that people will have never seen or heard before,” per Music Times. Of course, there’s a lot of expectation, especially as RiRi has some of the most celebrated discography of the 2000s.

Rihanna has collaborated with some of the biggest names of the industry, including Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj, Jay-Z, Eminem and more. While there’s no details about the setlist, these are her biggest hits based on their peak at the Billboard 100.

Rihanna’s 30 most popular songs according to Billboard

Rihanna is known for exploring different genres such as pop, R&B, hip-hop and more. Among some of the most popular songs of the singer, there are collaborations with producers such as Calvin Harris and more. Check out her most popular songs:

30) Drake feat. Rihanna, "Too Good"

Chart Peak: 14, Peak Date: Sept. 3, 2016

29) "Cheers (Drink To That)"

Chart Peak: 7, Peak Date: Oct. 8, 2011

28) Rihanna feat. Jeezy, "Hard"

Chart Peak: 8, Peak Date: Jan. 30, 2010

27) "Love On The Brain"

Chart Peak: 5, Peak Date: Mar. 25, 2017

26) Rihanna, Kanye West and Paul McCartney, "FourFiveSeconds"

Chart Peak: 4, Peak Date: Feb. 28, 2015

25) Drake feat. Rihanna, "Take Care"

Chart Peak: 7, Peak Date: Mar. 24, 2012

24) "Unfaithful"

Chart Peak: 6, Peak Date: Jul. 22, 2006

23) Rihanna feat. Ne-Yo, "Hate That I Love You"

Chart Peak: No. 7.

22) "SOS"

Chart Peak: 1 (three weeks), Peak Date: May 13, 2006

21) "Where Have You Been"

Chart Peak: 5, Peak Date: Jul. 7, 2012

20) DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"

Chart Peak: 2, Peak Date: Jul. 29, 2017

19) "Don't Stop The Music"

Chart Peak: 2, Peak Date: Feb. 16, 2008

18) "Pon De Replay"

Chart Peak: 2, Peak Date: Jul. 30, 2005

17) Jay-Z, Rihanna and Kanye West, "Run This Town"

Chart Peak: 2, Peak Date: Oct. 3, 2009

16) "Needed Me"

Chart Peak: 7, Peak Date: Feb. 7, 2016

15) Rihanna feat. Britney Spears, "S&M Remix"

Chart Peak: 1, Peak Date: Apr. 30, 2011

14) Rihanna feat. Drake, "What's My Name?"

Chart Peak: 1, Peak Date: Nov. 20, 2010

13) Rihanna feat. Mikky Ekko, "Stay"

Chart Peak: 3, Peak Date: Mar. 2, 2013

12) Eminem feat. Rihanna, "The Monster"

Chart Peak: 1 (four weeks), Peak Date: Dec. 21, 2013

11) "Only Girl (In The World)"

Chart Peak: 1, Peak Date: Dec. 4, 2010

10) Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna, "This Is What You Came For"

Chart Peak: 3, Peak Date: Aug 6, 2016

9) "Diamonds"

Chart Peak: 1 (three weeks), Peak Date: Dec. 1, 2012

8) "Rude Boy"

Chart Peak: 1 (five weeks), Peak Date: Mar. 27, 2010

7) "Take A Bow"

Chart Peak: 1, Peak Date: May 24, 2008

6) "Disturbia"

Chart Peak: 1 (two weeks), Peak Date: Aug. 23, 2008

5) Rihanna feat. Jay-Z, "Umbrella"

Chart Peak: 1 (seven weeks), Peak Date: Jun. 9, 2007

4) Rihanna feat. Drake, "Work"

Chart Peak: 1 (nine weeks), Peak Date: Mar. 5, 2016

3) Eminem feat. Rihanna, "Love The Way You Lie"

Chart Peak: 1 (seven weeks), Peak Date: Jul. 31, 2010

2) T.I. feat. Rihanna, "Live Your Life"

Chart Peak: 1 (six weeks), Peak Date: Oct. 18, 2008

1) Rihanna feat. Calvin Harris, "We Found Love"

Chart Peak: 1 (ten weeks), Peak Date: Nov. 12, 2011