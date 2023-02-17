After her spectacular performance at the Super Bowl 2023, Rihanna gave several hints about her ninth album, like when it might be released. Here, check out all about her upcoming piece of work.

Rihanna has made history again at the Super Bowl Halftime Show for several reasons, one of them was for the simple fact of returning to music after almost six years of absence and another for the great performance she did while pregnant with her second child with A$AP Rocky. Now, all fans are anxious to know when her ninth studio album will be released.

During the interviews he gave before the show, he talked about various aspects of his career. Some like her favorite album, when new material would be released and much more. With her second child on the way, it could be estimated that the artist will not have too much time to write songs and do all the necessary recording and editing.

However, this could be wrong. The 34-year-old singer assured that she has other intentions, after revealing that her favorite piece is Anti. Her last release was Lift Me Up, which has been nominated for Best Song at this year's Oscars. The song belongs to the soundtrack of Wakanda Forever, so it might not be included in her next work.

When could Rihanna's ninth album be released?

Rihanna is ready to be reborn in the music industry and has revealed that she put a lot of thought into her next recording process. Anti was her "most brilliant" album and she assured that it won't be anything like it. "I say that now because I didn't realize it then. It's the most cohesive album I've ever made", she said.

She confessed that she thought "If it's not going to be better, it's not worth trying" in relation to R9 and added "That's not the right way to look at music because it has to be an outlet, a space to create. Whatever. And I'm not even talking about it being on a grand scale, just something that makes you feel good. Just one song could do the trick".

So, if she kept waiting for something that was good or better, she might be waiting too long and it was feasible that the ninth album would never see the light of day. "And I'm not willing. I want to play, because I have my ideas in my head, even if I can't say them right now. I want to do it [the album] this year. The truth is, it would be ridiculous if it's not this year. Because right now I just want to have fun. Make my music and make my music videos," she finished.