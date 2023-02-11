Rihanna has become one of the most important stars in the industry, not only for her music, but for her vision for various branches of art, such as fashion. Here, check out how the singer has been discovered.

Rihanna has built a successful career but her fame did not come overnight, it took a lot of effort, time and talent. Now, the Love on the Brain singer is one of the most influential figures in the world of music, fashion and cosmetics. Soon we will see her return to the stage, after six years of absence. Get ready, the queen is back...

On Sunday, February 12, we will see her headline the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show. However, she's not going to be alone, as all the artists usually bring other top singers as guests. This time it seems to be Kanye West and JAY-Z's turn to take the stage with her to perform Run This Town and some of her best known songs.

The setlist is not yet known, but it is expected to include hits such as Umbrella and Needed Me, among others. It is not the first time he has been offered to be the main face of the show, but at the time he turned it down in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. "I couldn't bring myself to do that - what's the point, who gains from that? Not my people", she said to Vogue.

How was Rihanna discovered?

Robyn Rihanna Fenty wasn't always the amazing star we all know, but she used to be a shy teenager living in Barbados. During the winter of 2003, the young Riri got an audition with record producer Evan Rogers while he was on vacation in her country with his wife.

The producer remembers the exact moment when he saw the artist and during several interviews he told how it was. "I said to myself, 'If that girl can sing,' then holy s**t!". While John Seabrook added "She had such presence! Her makeup was perfect, and she had these capri pants and tennis shoes to match, with her green eyes and long supermodel neckline".

At the time, Rogers thought Rihanna really couldn't sing because usually "it's the pretty one who can't", he claimed. Clearly he was very wrong. That's when he realized that the young girl was going to be a star. Monica Fenty, the singer's mother, was discreet about the opportunity and assured that she had a talk with the producer.

According to him, she told him "'Well, if you see anything. I just want her to finish her school work. Education is very important'". At just 15, Riri had no formal training in dance or even music, so she told Evan that the music business was all she had ever wanted to do.

Her moment came in 2004, when the Barbados singer recorded Pon de Replay and was sent to several record labels. Soon after, the recording made its way to Def Jam and was sent to JAY-Z, president of the label at the time. A meeting was set up with the rapper and some executives, the rest was history.

During an interview with the Observer in 2007, Rihanna assured that "I was very shy.... I was cold all the time. I had butterflies. I'm sitting across from Jay Z. Like, Jay Z". She then added that it was what the rapper told her during the meeting. After charming everyone, he asked her, "So what do I have to do to make you cancel all your other meetings?".

According to Seabrook, Jay wouldn't let her leave the building until she signed with the label because he knew she would be one of the biggest stars in the world. "They were there until 3 a.m. while the lawyers worked out the details. Later, Fenty recalled Jay Z saying, 'There's only two ways out. Out the door,'" if she signed the contract, "'or through this window' "if she didn't".

At just 16 years old, she signed the contract that would create one of the most prolific and important careers in the music industry. That little teenager went on to become everything she ever dreamed of and more. Now, it's time to witness her comeback once and for all...