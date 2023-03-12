This year is the year that Rihanna will make history and mark a turning point in her music career. She has been shining since 2023 began and her performance at the Oscars was a cause for a stir. Here, check out the best memes of her performance.

Rihanna is back to shine on stage and since the Super Bowl Halftime Show wasn't enough, she decided to go for more and be one of the artists performing at this year's Academy Awards. In addition, she also received her first nomination at the Oscars and it was thanks to Lift Me Up. The song for the Black Panther sequel made the shortlist for Best Original Song.

Undoubtedly this has been one of the best years for her, both in her career and on a personal level. Her comeback was marked as one of the most successful in history, as almost a whole world was waiting for it for more than five years in a row. All this time, the Barbados singer was focusing on her lingerie brand and cosmetics line.

The 35-year-old artist is back on trend after singing the iconic tune, which was a tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman. She was not alone and did not do it in the traditional way, but was accompanied by an orchestra, which gave a dramatic and epic touch to the presentation. Here, check out what were the best reactions of the spectators...

Oscars 2023: What are the best memes and reactions to Rihanna's performance?