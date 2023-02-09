Rihanna is ready to take the stage for the Halftime Show of the Super Bowl LVII, which will take place this Sunday, Feb. 12th. Here, check out what she said about the setlist and why it was the biggest challenge.

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Super Bowl LVII this Sunday, Feb. 12th. However, for many people, the main attraction will be the return of Rihanna to live music during the Halftime Show.

After the singer gave birth to his first child in May, she has been slowly but surely coming back to the music industry. She released ‘Lift Me Up’ for the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack, her first solo single since 2016, when she put out her celebrated album ‘Anti.’

During an interview preview to the show, Rihanna spoke about her expectations for the big night. While she didn’t reveal anything about guests, she did talk about the setlist and her struggles to find the perfect tracks. Check out what she said.

Rihanna says they had 39 versions of the setlitst

RiRi explained during the press conference preview Sunday’s game that one of the hardest things to do was choosing which songs to perform during the event, especially as she has more than 15 years of career.

“The setlist was the biggest challenge. That was the hardest part, deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrate… That’s what this show is going to be: a celebration of my catalog, the best way that we could put it together.”

“You only have 13 minutes, and that’s the challenge, how to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes. So, it’s difficult. Some songs we have to lose because of that, but that will be okay. And I think we did a pretty good job narrowing it down. We had 39 versions of it."

You can check a compilation of her more popular songs, here.