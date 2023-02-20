Riley Keough will star opposite Sam Claflin in the highly-anticipated miniseries 'Daisy Jones & The Six.' Here, check out everything you need to know about this actress and producer.

Riley Keough will star in the upcoming Prime Video’s miniseries ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ in the titular role. The show follows the romance between Daisy and Billy (Sam Claflin), two members of a rising fictional band in the 70s.

While it’s not the first time that Keough has appeared in a popular show, this series seems to be one of her most highly anticipated projects, as it is based on the beloved book by author Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Apart from the series, the band will also release an album with the songs from the band. While the show will premiere on March 3, here you can find out more about Keough, such as her other projects, family, love life and net worth.

Riley Keough’s movies and TV shows

Keough has appeared in several movies, mostly indie films, and TV shows. She started her career in the biopic The Runaways (2010), portraying Marie Currie. Other roles include Magic Mike (2012), The Good Doctor (2011), Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), The Devil All Time (2020) and Zola (2020).

In TV, she had a breakthrough role in The Girlfriend Experience, for which she earned a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress. She has also appeared in Riverdale (only one episode), as well as The Terminal List (2021).

Riley Keough’s family and her connection to Elvis Presley

She is the eldest daughter of singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley (1968–2023) and musician Danny Keough, and the eldest grandchild of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. Her mom passed away from a cardiac arrest on January 12, 2023 at age 54.

She had a brother younger Benjamin Storm Keough, who died of suicide in 2020. She also has two half-sisters, twins Harper and Finley, from her mother's fourth marriage to Michael Lockwood.

Is Riley Keough married?

Yes. Keough married Australian stuntman and actor Ben Smith-Petersen in 2015. They met while filming Mad Max: Fury Road. They acted together in the film Spark and Light, and he is also set to star in the upcoming indie horror The Dead Thing. They shared a daughter, as he announced during a memorial tribute to her mother.

How much is Riley Keough’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has an estimated net worth of $5 million. However, other reports suggest that she has an estimated net worth of $20-$25 million. Either way, she has earned her money thanks to her acting career, as well as producing. She is currently in the middle of a legal battle for the inheritance of her mother state with her grandmother.